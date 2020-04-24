LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lot of questions continue to swirl around unemployment benefits in Kentucky, and FOCUS went to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for answers.

In an exclusive virtual interview, Coleman claimed 85% of Kentuckians who applied for unemployment benefits during the current coronavirus crisis have received at least their first payment.

For the other 15%, many of whom have been waiting for over a month, Coleman says that is unacceptable.

“We’ve got to make sure that the folks that have applied and have issues are the folks that get attention,” Coleman said. “We have to be better about that.”

Many who are being held up have their cases “under investigation.”

Coleman says she hates that term and plans on changing it while she is in charge of the entire unemployment system.

One of those cases belongs to Edward Winfield, 46, of Louisville.

“I’m a permanent resident, so I have a green card,” the husband and father of two said. “I’ve paid into this system.”

FOCUS asked if working on a green card should hold up payment.

“No, no, it shouldn’t,” Coleman agreed. “I’d be interested to learn more about that one.”

The Lt. Governor and her assistant told FOCUS that they plan to look into Winfield’s case.

