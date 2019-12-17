LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville priest, serving nine years in prison for crimes against children, is trying again to be freed early.

The state parole board will decide this week if Father Joseph Hemmerle should cut his time behind bars short.

Before making that decision, the victims had the right to offer their thoughts to the board Monday afternoon.

Michael Norris, 57, took that opportunity to say Hemmerle never admitted to any wrongdoing and would be a danger to society.

“He’s been convicted twice for inappropriate behavior towards children,” Norris testified, at times emotionally. “Until he comes to terms with his pedophilia tendencies, he will continue to be a danger to children.”

Norris says when he was just 10 years old at summer camp he got poison ivy and went to Hemmerle.

Hemmerle had Norris strip naked and stand on a stool as the priest applied rubbing alcohol to his genitals which were not infected with poison ivy.

Norris says Hemmerle molested him.

Norris also testified to the board that because of a loophole in state law, Hemmerle won’t have to register as a sex offender if and when he gets out.

Norris says because the crime was committed against him in 1973, that was before the state created its sex offender registry.

“I heard it from the victim’s advocate,” Norris said. “I also heard it from the corrections board, I’ve also heard it from the prosecutor in the case.”

FOCUS wanted clarification from the Kentucky Department of Corrections which referred us to Kentucky State Police.

KSP oversees the registry.

KSP told FOCUS that the registry is based on the conviction date and not the date when the crime occurred.

Hemmerle was convicted in Norris’ case in November 2017

In order for Hemmerle to be removed as a registered sex offender, KSP said he would have to file with civil court in Frankfort.

Norris is not convinced.

“People like that don’t stop, he will continue until the day he dies.”

