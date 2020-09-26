LMPD division commander to step down after labeling BLM supporters as 'punks' in emails made public

In a press conference Friday, interim Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed that Maj. Bridget Hallahan, commander of the Fifth Division, is retiring from her position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Major and commander of the department's Fifth Division, Bridget Hallahan, is stepping down from her position and retiring after emails she sent were made public by USA Today. The emails criticized protesters and labelled them "punks."

Friday, LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed that Hallahan is retiring from her position and the department is investigating the emails sent out.

"We are aware of these emails and we have been looking into them," said Schroeder. "They were her personal opinions and do not reflect the views of this department."

Hallahan's emails went to say that protesters will "be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing COD [Call of Duty] for their entire lives."

Schroeder confirmed that Hallahan's last day with LMPD will be this coming week.

"She has been relieved of her command of the Fifth Division and Mjr. Hallahan has accepted responsibility for her emails and is retiring from the department effective Oct. 1," Schroeder said.

During the press conference, a question was raised on the action taken against Mjr. Hallahan and if something similar would take place for LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

Mattingly sent an email on Sept. 22 expressing his support for officers in which he called protesters, "thugs." He was one of the three officers involved in executing a no-knock warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor on March 13.

Multiple sources sent me copies of the letter, which was confirmed by Mattingly’s Atty.



Here it is in its entirety: @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/VrTnGiBCrS — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) September 22, 2020

Schroeder said that LMPD is aware of the email sent by Mattingly and that it is being reviewed internal.

"We are also aware of the email sent by Sgt. Mattingly," said Schroeder. "Again, that is something we are reviewing and determining what course of action to take."

