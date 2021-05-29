"This is the city that she was born in. It's so important that there's something here to signify her."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in December, part of Monroe Center became Breonna Taylor Way, but COVID-19 restrictions meant only a select few were there to see it.

"So today we are finally able to celebrate the street name change to Breonna Taylor Way," says Aly, president of Justice for Black Lives.

A party, with live music and children playing – the community dedication for the Grand Rapids native shot and killed by officers in her Louisville apartment. More than just the street's namesake, organizers say the day is about all of Grand Rapids.

"Black-owned businesses lining the streets because not only did we want to celebrate Breonna," Aly said, "we wanted to celebrate black people as a whole and promote black-owned businesses and local black-owned businesses."

The event, hosted by Justice for Black Lives, could be heard down the block as people sat and ate lunch and dinner with some memorable entertainment.

"How many conversations are going to leave those tables going home in the car, at their next dinner conversation?" said Bob B Dos, a performer and emcee for the celebration. "It is life changing, it's generation changing."

Chants of "Bree Way" filling the street are a reminder that each day thousands will pass by the signs keeping her name alive.

"We would still continue to say her name without the street signs," Aly says, "but passing by Monroe Center everyday is just that reminder that she is still here, this is the city that she was born in. It's so important that there's something here to signify her."

Anyone who came had the chance to sign a poster with pictures of Breonna, and organizers say they plan to send it to her family.

