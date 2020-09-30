Advocates fear transparency threatened by delay in Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings

The delay was granted to redact personal identifiers like addresses or numbers of grand jury members and Brett Hankison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Advocates for social justice hoped today would be a step toward transparency. Instead, many say they fear transparency is being threatened.

“I am frustrated and I am exhausted," said Tyra Walker, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, a local advocacy group.

For Walker, the delay represents a system that’s broken.

“It always does something to prevent the truth from coming out," Walker said.

Yesterday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked for a one-week delay to release grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case. His office said the delay was necessary to protect the interest of witnesses, "in particular private citizens named in the recordings." Instead, Judge Ann Bailey Smith gave his office a new deadline of noon Friday to submit the records.

“It’s like we're fighting another battle. Every day is something," said Walker.

It’s a sentiment echoed on social media. Attorney Ben Crump tweeted saying transparency was needed immediately.

"Is anyone surprised by this," Crump posted. "We need to know if there was transparency. We need the transcripts with no more delays!"

A local civil rights lawyer also said “Cameron is stalling. We all knew he would.” While a separate Twitter user said “Totally expected.”

“Do you think the attorney general’s reasons for wanting to delay are warranted?” FOCUS investigative reporter Paula Vasan asked Walker.

“Just to protect the jurors because if I was a juror I would want to be protected," Walker said.

But she said she’s skeptical.

“I’m afraid that more information will be removed," said Walker.

Toni Stringer, a former district court judge, said the community cannot heal without know what happened on March 13, the day Taylor was shot to death inside her apartment by LMPD.

“And as long as the community feels that they’re not getting all of the information then there is going to be more unrest," said Stringer.

The attorney general’s office says they’ll comply with the judge’s Friday deadline to release the grand jury recordings.

