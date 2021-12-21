'The Grinch is still among us', health experts and government leaders urge boosters amid Holiday season

Mayor Greg Fischer gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. The main point: get your shot. A thought echoed by doctors and leaders nationwide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Louisville, according to Mayor Greg Fischer.

The arrival of the variant was picked up in wastewater samples more than a week ago and it was recently confirmed as the new dominant strain across the country.

"The Grinch is still amongst us, if we want to call the dastardly virus the Grinch... it doesn't want to go away and doesn't plan to go away." said Fischer during his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

More than 1,800 people have died from the virus in Louisville, leaving empty seats around the table this holiday season.

"I'm grateful, the toll could have been a lot higher. But I'm also frustrated because the toll could have been a lot lower if people would get vaccinated and watch out for themselves and those people they love," he said.

Health experts who spoke in Mayor Fischer's briefing stressed the importance of vaccinations and booster shots, especially with the surge in holiday travel and the omicron variant.

It's something we've heard time and time again, but doctors across Kentucky are urging people to listen.

“We all know what's coming and I think it's best to be prepared,” Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administration officer with the Norton Medical Group and the physician-in-chief with the Norton Cancer Institute, said.

Flynn said after nearly two years of battling the pandemic, the hospital is expecting yet another surge. The number of patients at UofL Health has doubled in the past four weeks, most of them are unvaccinated.

But it doesn't just stop in Louisville. Governor Beshear is urging Kentuckians to consider getting the vaccine and booster now that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is accounting for nearly 73% of new cases.

On Monday, 1,215 new cases were reported along with 32 deaths according to Beshear's latest Team Kentucky Update. It’s unclear if any of those cases were omicron-related.

Nationwide, leaders are urging people to continue the fight against COVID-19. At the White House, President Joe Biden plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

