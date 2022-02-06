Norton doctors implant tiny pacemaker, saving infant's life

"This unique case is unlike any other and we are so pleased to see this patient thriving as a result of the innovative approach."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A baby born weighing less than 3lbs, with congenital structural heart defects and complete atrioventricular block (CCAVB) is recovering after doctors at Norton Children's Heart Institute implanted a tiny pacemaker. The procedure is a first in the United States.

Doctors say the patient was too small for the "traditional path of care."

"It's is remarkable how our team of pediatric specialists came together with the device company to offer a resolution for such a small patient weighing less than three pounds at the time of implant," said Dr. Soham Dasgupta, M.D.

A team within Norton Children’s Heart Institute worked together to save the child’s life. They say the usual treatment involves implanting a pacemaker when the patient meets a body size of 4.5lbs to 5.5lbs to accommodate the device. Taking time for the baby to grow during treatment is preferred, but doctors say the traditional plan was not working in this case.

"While the operative steps might be comparable to the usual pacemaker implantation surgery, this surgery was especially delicate due to the very small size of the baby," said Bahaaldin Alsoufi, M.D.

Alsoufi says while the device will currently support the baby, they will likely connect the child to a traditional, larger pacemaker when they get older.

Dasgupta and Dr. Christopher L. Johnsrude, M.D. reviewed data from a procedure where a similar tiny pediatric IPG had been implanted in a Yucatan miniature pig. The pig has a heart resembling a child’s heart.

The open-heart surgery took two hours.