Norton Healthcare's Institute for Health Equity to be permanently placed in Russell neighborhood

Established in June 2020, the institute will focus on removing obstacles that prevent people from receiving proper health care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has announced a new location for its Institute for Health Equity opening this summer.

The Institute for Health Equity will move to The Village @ West Jefferson at the corner of 12th and Jefferson streets in the Russell neighborhood.

Established in June 2020, the institute will focus on removing obstacles that prevent people from receiving proper health care. Norton Healthcare CEO Russ Cox said the institute will focus on increasing access to health care and partner with local organizations.

Dr. Kelly C. McCants, the institute's executive director, said they hope moving the location to the Russell neighborhood will help meet the needs of the community.

"We want to position the Institute for Health Equity to serve as a central hub for community-based organizations and resources to come together to address factors that contribute to health disparities, including housing, healthy food options, transportation and child care,” McCants said. “This space is the first step in reaching that goal.”

The space, expected to open in June, will be 3,751 square feet and feature a telehealth consultation room, community meeting space and areas to accommodate staff.

McCants outlines three goals for the first year of the institute, including improving access to care in underserved areas, bringing awareness to historical disparities impacting different communities and eliminating barriers.

Cox listed the institute as one of five imperatives to address health and racial inequities. Other imperatives include investing $20 million over five years in underserved areas and ensuring access to primary care for everyone.

Norton Healthcare said permanent medical offices are being planned in West and South Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.