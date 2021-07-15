Norton Healthcare to open first of its kind doula program

The new program is expected to open in the fall and will initially employ three doulas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Women's Care is planning on opening a new doula program that aims to improve the long-term health of new mothers. The program, expected to begin this fall, was made possible by a $250K gift to the hospital's foundation from Aetna Better Health of Kentucky.

Norton says this program will be the first in the state of Kentucky that employs doulas as part of their care team.

“Traditionally, doulas employed by hospitals have served as birth coaches and postpartum support, but our new program will expand the role,” Norton Healthcare system vice president of women’s services Mary Schubert said. “Eligible patients will have someone who can help reduce the impacts of social determinants of health, as well as reduce the risks for pregnancy loss, health complications and even death."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of its Healthy People 2030 initiative to improve health and well-being, has listed social determinants of health as part of its five goals.

“Doulas are uniquely qualified to assist in identifying and reducing some social determinants of health, serving as educators, advisers and even medical translators for pregnant patients both in providers’ offices and in homes,” said Melissa S. Redick, director of provider operations, Norton Medical Group. “It goes beyond actual care and to other issues.”

In addition to providing physical, emotional and partner support, these doulas connect patients with resources to assist with access to healthy food, transportation to and from provider visits, housing and legal issues.

This new program will include several home visits throughout the patient’s pregnancy and the period after delivery. Eligible patients must live in the California, Portland or Russell neighborhood, and will receive additional prenatal care through Norton OB/GYN Associates and Norton Women’s Specialists downtown practices, with babies delivered at Norton Hospital.

Initially, the program will employ three doulas.

