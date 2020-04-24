FRANKFORT, Ky. — The first phase of Kentucky’s initiative to reopen the economy, Healthy at Work, will begin next week with the resuming of select healthcare services. Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, detailed the plan during Governor Andy Beshear’s daily briefing.

Starting Monday, April 27, they plan to resume non-urgent and emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and laboratory services. These services can be performed in the following settings:

hospital outpatient

healthcare clinics and medical offices

physical therapy, chiropractic, optometry

dental (with enhanced aerosol protections)

The reopening of these services does not mean business as usual, and telehealth is still preferred over in-person visits. Gov. Beshear stressed that enhanced protective measures need to be taken to ensure safety of staff and patients, saying “your business cannot look the same.”

Some of the guidelines for reopening these services include eliminating traditional waiting areas, not allowing visitors in most cases, screening healthcare workers and patients for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival, improving hygiene and sanitization, and procuring the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE). Masks must be worn by staff and patients, and any objects or contact surfaces used for clinical services must be sanitized between patients. Healthcare workers must also wear non-latex gloves.

This guidance does not apply to long-term care facilities, prisons, other industries or elective procedures. According to the governor’s office, additional guidance will be provided for those settings later.

As far as dental settings, which have a high risk of exposure to aerosols, Dr. Stack is seeking additional input from professionals on how to ensure safety of staff and patients.

Healthy at Work is a phased approach to reopening the state’s economy. The implementation of each phase is based on criteria set by public health experts. In Phase 2 of the initiative, individual businesses will be evaluated for the ability to safely reopen.

RELATED: Kentucky testing rate near the worst in the nation

RELATED: 'We knew there was a chance we're not coming home': Louisville nurses share experience working in NYC hospitals fighting COVID-19

RELATED: Prospect nursing home hardest hit by COVID-19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.