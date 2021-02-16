Indiana bill would provide millions in health care grants

Rep. Ann Vermilion is convinced the move will help push Indiana out of the bottom ranks when it comes to health care opportunities.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker hit the statehouse floor Tuesday to introduce legislation to help expand Hoosiers' access to health care.

Rep. Ann Vermilion testified on behalf of House Bill 1007.

The bill would make $50 million in health care grants across the state. Vermilion is convinced the move will help push Indiana out of the bottom ranks when it comes to health care opportunities.

“The bill is using evidence-based practices that puts grants out in the community that has to have measurable results so that we will see some of those disparities change and improve,” said Vermilion.

She also talked about wanting Indiana to move into the top ten states when it comes to healthy living surveys.