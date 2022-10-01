House OK's bill excusing mental-health absences for students

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has passed legislation aimed at ensuring that mental health-related absences from school are excused for students.
The bipartisan measure heads to the Senate after clearing the House on a 94-0 vote Tuesday.
Under the bill, each Kentucky school district’s student attendance policy would have to include provisions for excused absences due to a student’s mental or behavioral health status.
The bill makes no changes regarding the number of excused absences that are allowed.
Three students discussed the bill’s importance at a recent House committee hearing.
