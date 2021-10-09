Hope Health Clinic expands into new building for 10th anniversary

The charitable primary care clinic in Oldham County has secured a new building on the site of Baptist Health La Grange and will hopefully move in 2022.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County has the highest median income in Kentucky by a large margin. But the median doesn’t represent the whole county.

The federal poverty rate in Oldham County is 5.4%, well below the rate in the U.S. which is 10.5%. But if you look at La Grange specifically – the rate is 14.8%.

Hope Health Clinic provides healthcare to people without insurance and this year is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The clinic is located on the campus of Baptist Health La Grange.

In 10 years, Hope Health Clinic has served about 5,000 people, providing care during 45,000 visits. A visit costs just $15.

“We see people who have no insurance, or if they have an insurance policy, the deductible is so high they cannot afford to seek care,” Executive Director Janet Warren said.

This charitable, primary care clinic is helping so many people – from Trimble County to eastern Jefferson County. People even drive from Shelby County because there is no other place to find this affordable medical care.

But expanding to meet the needs of the community is tough with such a small space.

“We are bursting at the seams,” Warren said. “We can't add anymore programming anymore staff anymore volunteers.”

The clinic has been renting its current space from Baptist Health La Grange for $1. But the clinic just came to an agreement with the hospital, which is going to provide a larger office. That will give the clinic 50% more space.

“We’ll have more exam rooms so we can handle more providers being here at the same time,” Warren said. “We will be able to greatly increase the space of our pharmacy and thus, having more medications, able to do more for our patients in that regard.”

The pharmacy provides basic medication at no cost, and it’s staffed by a volunteer pharmacist. In fact, Warren is the only full-time employee. There are a few part time providers and staff, but most people who work in the clinic are volunteers who want to give their time and expertise to those who need it most.

“Everybody in here serves. We're not here for money, we’re not here for glory,” Warren said. “But we serve a community that has needs and that’s why I’m here.”

The clinic operates with a $340,000 a year cash budget, but provides $1.4 million in services. Only $40,000 of that comes from patient visits a year, so fundraising is vital. A lot of the money comes from grants, private citizens, churches and businesses.

COVID canceled fundraisers this past year, but Hope Health Clinic is taking part in Give For Good Louisville, an online giving day that starts one week from today.

“Give for Good is going to play an immense role this year in fundraising to help us with the expansion fund, and the patients who are at the clinic as well,” Development and Mission Awareness Associate Taylor Davis said.

You can find more information about Give for Good and donating to Hope Health Clinic here.

