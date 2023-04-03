Campaign pushes Kentuckians to eat healthier to boost immunity

The "Raise Your Guard" Campaign is all about improving your immunity and overall health to combat chronic illness and COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A health warning from the "Raise Your Guard" campaign in Kentucky is urging residents to improve their health to help boost immunity against chronic illness and COVID-19.

According to recent data, chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease have increased since the start of the pandemic -- specifically in African Americans.

The CEO and President of Health Kentucky Ben Chandler says we don't have to accept this status quo.

"Everything we need comes from mother earth," Dr. Lacretia Dye, an associate professor at Western Kentucky University, said. "Every single food we need to eat, mother earth already provides it, and if it's something being made in a factory, that's not for my well-being."

The campaign offers some suggestions you can make right now to start improving your health including making healthier food choices, getting out to move more, getting plenty of sleep and lowering alcohol consumption.

