FRANKFORT, Ky. — Already mired in three lawsuits over abortion restrictions, Kentucky lawmakers are ratcheting up the stakes with a new bill to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The measure introduced Tuesday appears to be on a fast track in the Republican-dominated state Senate as a new legislative session begins.

The American Civil Liberties Union warns the heartbeat bill would prohibit most abortions in Kentucky and would immediately trigger a legal challenge.

ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri says the new proposal is "blatantly unconstitutional."

One of the bill's sponsors, Republican Senator C.B. Embry Jr., says legal challenges to the state in other abortion cases won't deter Kentucky lawmakers from pushing ahead with an even more restrictive measure.