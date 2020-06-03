LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Schultz joined Doug Proffitt to answer some of your top coronavirus questions.

In the discussion, Schultz explained how COVID-19 spreads, which people are tested and how prepared local officials are for a possible outbreak in the Metro Louisville area.

"There should be concern, but definitely not panic," Schultz said.

Schultz said while people should be aware of the disease, he has not seen a need to cancel travel plans or events that are located in areas not listed on the CDC's risk list. The list currently includes China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

He also explained how COVID-19 differs from other strains, and why people are considered "self-monitoring."

