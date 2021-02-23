Hoosiers 60 and older eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

ISDH reports this expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is an explainer on how mRNA vaccines work.

Hoosiers 60 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health expanded the eligibility Tuesday morning. The appointments will be available over the next four to six weeks.

ISDH reports this expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by clicking here. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The vaccine requires two doses, and the appointment for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are within the group selected.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

To find a vaccination site in the county where you live, click here.

ATTN: Hoosiers 60+ are now eligible to receive the #COVID19 vaccine. Register at https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM or call 211. Please be patient as wait times may be longer than usual. pic.twitter.com/3rb5xM9Xeb — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 23, 2021

According to ISDH, individuals age 60 and older account for more than 22 percent of the state’s population but 64 percent of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of the deaths.

In Indiana, health care workers, first responders and people 60 years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

ISDH said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.