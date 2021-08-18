When can you get the COVID booster shot?

People who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines could begin getting doses as early as the week of Sept. 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials in the U.S. are now recommending all Americans receive a COVID-19 booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated.

In a joint statement, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said available data made it clear that protection against COVID began to decrease over time following the initial vaccine doses. They recommend everyone who is already fully vaccinated receive an extra dose eight months after the initial vaccination.

When can people receive the booster shot?

People who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines could begin getting doses as early as the week of Sept. 20. The overall plan is subject to a Food and Drug Administration evaluation and review by the CDC advisory panel.

Ruth Carrico with UofL Health said it is expected health care workers, nursing home residents and seniors will receive their third dose first.

"[It] certainly will not mean everyone will get a booster in September," Carrico said. "It will help us in planning and of course then we will take guidance from public help to understand how to do that."

Health officials said they anticipate booster shots will also be needed for people who received Johnson & Johnson vaccines, however they were not administered until March 2021, meaning data is delayed. More information is expected on a possible J&J booster in the coming weeks.

Why are officials recommending a booster?

Officials said they have been monitoring the effectiveness of COVID vaccines since they were administered, aware that vaccines are associated with a reduction in protection over time.

"The available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," the statement says.

A booster shot, officials said, would maximize the vaccine's protection and prolong its durability.

What is the difference between a booster shot and the third shot for weakened immune systems?

People who are considered immunocompromised can already receive a third dose of their COVID vaccine. In Kentucky, that group includes people living in long-term health care facilities.

Officials made the decision to give a third shot to people with weakened immune systems first because fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for 40-44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases.

Dr. Paul McKinney with UofL's School of Public Health and Information Sciences is a member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. McKinney said a third dose should help improve the antibody response for immunocompromised people to around 70%.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.