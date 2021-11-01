Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get COVID-19 vaccine booster

“The vaccines work. It’s just, you need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work at the level that we need them to," Beshear said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Gov. Andy Beshear's Team Kentucky update, he urged eligible Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster as more fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized.

“The vaccines work. It’s just, you need a booster for the vaccines to continue to work at the level that we need them to," Beshear said.

According to the governor, 16% of all COVID-19 cases since March 1 have been fully vaccinated Kentuckians, and 84% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals.

So far, 2,556,655 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

“It is critical that everybody get out there and get that booster, because every month that’s going by, we are seeing more vaccinated people by percentage of overall cases and hospitalizations increase," Beshear said.

The governor plans to receive his booster shot during the Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon.

The test positivity rate in Kentucky is slightly up at 5.03%.

Over the last three days, the state reported new COVID-19 cases and deaths:

Saturday – 941 new cases, 10 deaths

Sunday—711 cases, 12 deaths

Monday— 568 new cases, 26 deaths

For information on where to get a vaccine and booster eligibility, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.

