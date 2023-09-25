What you should know about Paxlovid being approved to treat COVID

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Paxlovid - the first oral anti-viral pill used to treat the virus in its early stages.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana doctors say COVID cases are circulating once again.

"The last few weeks, we've definitely seen an increase in COVID cases both in the hospital and in the office," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, pediatrician at Ascension St. Vincent.

Belcher said although the virus isn't going away, Hoosiers are in a good place with vaccines and medications.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Paxlovid - the first oral anti-viral pill used to treat the virus in its early stages. According to the FDA, Paxlovid treats mild to moderate COVID in adults who are at a higher risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization or even death.

Researchers say Paxlovid works by reducing the amount of COVID in the body.

Belcher called the drug a powerful tool, because studies have shown about a 90% reduction in hospitalization or severe disease.

Patients take three pills twice a day for five days within days of developing symptoms.

One concern surrounds pregnant women. Belcher said studies in this population have been limited.

"So it kind of comes down to a risk factor of how bad could COVID be for you, versus what's the potential of this drug. Because COVID, much like influenza, is really not kind to pregnant women and there is a much higher death rate, both for the mother and the fetus," he said.

Anyone interested in taking Paxlovid should talk to their health care provider first. That's to ensure Paxlovid doesn't interfere with any other medications someone is taking.