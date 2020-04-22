LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's got a catchy tune, reminiscent of a 90's kids show and there's even a sidekick. If you didn't know any better, you'd think "Math in the Bath" was an actual series on TV, not a lesson for 4th graders at Slate Run Elementary in New Albany.

As students and teachers left to enjoy spring break last month, they didn't know it'd be awhile until they saw their classroom again.

"I had no idea we wouldn't be back," said Math Coach, Megan Bliss. With the lack of in person lessons, Bliss decided to get creative to engage her students with a bath-themed math lesson.

"We use humor a lot in our class so I know a lot of them would roll their eyes and a lot of them would laugh. But I think a lot of them now know what triangles are because they're sending me pictures," said Bliss.

This new type of learning is working, especially for students who were have trouble with non-traditional learning, "I just got a parent email from one my student's this morning and was so excited about that."

While this is a confusing time for many of us, it's especially hard for teachers to be away from their students. "They are our kids, they are our babies and I miss them," said Bliss.

Episode two is coming out soon, they'll be learning about symmetry, while Adding some much needed silliness to math class.

RELATED: 13 employees at 10 different Kroger stores test positive for COVID-19 cornavirus

RELATED: DIY: Here's how you can make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

RELATED: What are 'COVID toes'? New skin condition possibly linked to coronavirus

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.