LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is rescheduling its Party for the Planet celebration and Throo the Zoo 5K due to the temporary closures in response to COVID-19.

Party for the Planet: A month-long celebration of the Earth powered by the LG&E and KU Foundation, was previously scheduled for April but will now happen during the entire month of July.

The wildest 5K in town, Throo the Zoo 5k Run/ Walk presented by Norton Audubon Hospital, was originally scheduled for May 9 but will now occur on November 21, 2020.

Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth

The month of July will feature special activities including zookeeper presentations, winners from a regional art contest for students, discounted admission days and conservation-minded events every weekend. The Earth Day Festival on July 26 will feature eco-partners and $8.25 admission along with the Transformation Recycled Art Contest winner ceremony. Fun Day Mondays with $5.25 admission will resume July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Throo the Zoo 5k Run/ Walk

For those who have already registered, the Zoo is offering alternative options in addition to participating on the November 21 reschedule date.

Virtual race: Complete the Throo the Zoo 5k this fall with a virtual race and receive a medal. Participants who select this option will be able to complete the race at a location of their choosing between now and race day November 21. A race bib and commemorative medal will be sent to participants within 30 days after the race date. For participants who had registered for the onsite 5k, but transition to this option, a commemorative shirt will be sent to them as well.

Donation: The Zoo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and registration can be converted to a donation with a tax write-off to follow. Each year, Throo the Zoo raises critical funds that allow the Louisville Zoo to continue its mission to "better the bond between people and our planet."

Deferral : Defer your registration to next year's Throo the Zoo 5k Run/Walk scheduled for May 8, 2021.

The Zoo is asking current registrants to select the option by April 30, 2020.

After that date, current racers will automatically be registered for the new November 21 race date. Registrants will receive an email with steps to choose their preferred option.

