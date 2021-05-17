Archdiocese of Louisville lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said they will 'rely on the good will and honesty of parishioners.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the Archdiocese of Louisville has lifted mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

Effective immediately, anyone who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior is not required to wear a mask during worship services or other church events. Kurtz said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.

Kurtz said parishes should still enforce social distancing between family groups or individuals, and said one pastor suggested designating an area for people who might want more space.

"For privacy reasons, we must rely on the good will and honesty of parishioners about their vaccination status," Kurtz said. "In addition, it will be wise to continue to offer some accommodations to those parishioners who may not feel comfortable yet."

The news comes after the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention said fully vaccinated people could participate in most indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing. Exceptions were made for schools, means of transportation and other places where people are most vulnerable.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky would comply with CDC guidance, and said the state's capacity and mask mandates would be lifted June 11. Kurtz said he will send out more information to parishioners as those changes near.

