'The third straight week of declining cases': COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coronavirus cases continue to decline for the third week in a row.

Gov. Andy Beshear said while cases continue to decline, this is still the sixth-highest number of cases in Kentucky.

Based on the current rate of falling cases, Beshear said Kentucky may be out of the red by March 4 with conservative estimates.

“We are in a good trajectory, this is our best projection of when we think we will be in a good place based on the current rate of falling cases,” said Beshear.

Dr. Steven Stack warned of the unlikely consequences of not taking the vaccine if you are pregnant. He said studies have been released about how the placenta was destroyed and prevented blood flow to the baby, resulting in stillbirths. Preterm delivery risks also increase if mothers are unvaccinated he said.

According to the February study, the placenta samples researchers studied were stiff and had darker discoloration. This resulted in the restricted blood flow.

Stack also said the vaccines can be taken at any pregnancy stage and does not cause infertility.

“Obviously when we want to celebrate the arrival of a new life, to celebrate the loss of a mother and, or their unborn child is a particular calamity and tragedy,” said Stack.

Vaccination reduces the risk of these complications and is safe for both mother and child said Stack.

