Louisville moves out of 'red' COVID level for first time since August

The Department of Health and Wellness said nearly 66% of Louisville residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since Aug. 2, Louisville has moved out of the highest level of COVID-19 incidence rate.

According to the most recent data from the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness, Jefferson County had an incidence rate of 18.3 positive cases per 100,000 people last week, moving the county from red into the orange alert level.

The number of positive cases in Louisville has decreased over the past four weeks, with fewer than 1,000 new cases and 16 deaths confirmed as of Oct. 31.

The department said nearly 66% of Louisville residents received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.8% have received both doses.

Data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows the statewide incidence rate for Kentucky at 24.5, which is within the "substantial" or orange alert level. None of the state's 120 counties are within the green level, but 13 are at yellow.

Here is how the state breaks down incidence rate:

Green (Low) - One (or less than one) positive case per 100,000 people

Yellow (Moderate) - Between one and 10 positive cases per 100,000 people

Orange (Substantial) - Between 10 and 25 positive cases per 100,000 people

Red (High) - More than 25 positive cases per 100,000 people

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, 120,660 positive cases have been confirmed and more than 1,500 Louisville residents have died from the virus.

