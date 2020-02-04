

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order that, among other things, moved to block abortions.

The issue is addressed under a section entitled "Conservation of Personal Protective Equipment."

It states that facilities like abortion clinics are to "cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical or invasive procedures."

It then offers a definition: “An ‘elective and non-urgent’ procedure, for purposes of this executive order includes any surgery or invasive procedure which can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient as determined by the patient’s treating physician, dentist or health care provider.”

The press secretary for the governor's office confirmed to Eyewitness News that includes abortions.

Planned Parenthood sent Eyewitness News the following response:

Planned Parenthood’s top priority is ensuring that every person can continue accessing essential health care, including abortion. Medical experts recognize that abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure. We are complying with the Governor's Directive, which requires health care providers to stop providing surgeries or invasive procedures that are non-urgent as determined by their medical provider. As Hoosiers do their part during this COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood is doing our part to conserve needed resources and protect the health and safety of our patients and staff. Together, we’ll meet this challenge, no matter what.

Other states have issued similar orders, including neighboring Ohio with a federal judge temporarily blocking its ban Monday.

The governor's order goes into effect on April 1. An end date was not provided.

You can read Indiana's executive order on the issue here.

