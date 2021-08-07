Indiana officials fear unvaccinated areas will become hotspots as delta variant spreads

Indiana's positivity rate dropped as low as 2.1% in June before hitting 3.2% now. Hospitalizations have also gone up.

INDIANAPOLIS — The delta variant is the fastest growing COVID-19 variant in Indiana, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during the state's first coronavirus briefing in more than a month.

Box said that while more cases of the alpha variant (previously referred to as the UK variant) have been detected in the state, the delta variant has been detected in the majority of recent samples.

The delta variant is not only known to be a more dangerous strain, but more contagious. Box said unvaccinated pockets of the state could become hotspots for the virus.

As the state sees more cases related to alpha and delta variants, Box said the positivity rate has risen. Indiana's positivity rate dropped as low as 2.1% in June before hitting 3.2% now. Hospitalizations have also gone up.

"While we're incredibly grateful to see the number of new deaths remain at the lowest levels since early in the pandemic, we've also seen a slight uptick in hospitalizations," Box said.

Four long-term care facilities in the state are currently seeing outbreaks. Facilities in Howard, Fulton, Allen and Gibson counties have reported more COVID-19 cases, resulting in seven deaths among residents across all facilities.

Box said most of the cases are among people unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. While the alpha variant was detected in samples from Howard County, results from other facilities are still pending.

"Unfortunately we do expect to continue to see outbreaks, especially in areas with low vaccination rates," Box said.

Box said breakthrough cases remain a small portion of the state's cases. Around 2,700 cases have been reported from the more than 2.8 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers.

Of those cases, 132 have required hospitalizations and 46 have resulted in death. The median age of residents who died from a breakthrough case is 81 years old. More than 91% of breakthrough deaths have happened to people older than 65.

Indiana is not alone in seeing a rise in positivity rate. Health officials in Kentucky are closely watching increases in the state's cases and positivity rate. Officials in both states say the best way to fight the virus is to get fully vaccinated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.