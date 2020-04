INDIANAPOLIS —

Monday, April 13

Noon

ISDH has received reports on 331 new cases and seven for Indiana Monday. That brings those totals to 8,236 cases and 350 deaths across the state.

2,089 New Tests

44,539 total people tested in Indiana

8,236 Positive Cases in Indiana

