LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillerich & Bradsby Co. has made a pivot and has entered the non-medical face mask market by introducing Maskoni antibacterial masks, which are reusable, water repellent, and treated with a bactericide that lasts for up to 10 washes.

“Given the current health crisis and the need for protective equipment, we’re joining hands in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” H&B President & CEO John Hillerich said in a news release.

Hillerich’s family-owned company manufactures wood baseball bats for Wilson Sporting Goods’ Louisville Slugger brand and operates the renowned Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville. The company also produces and sells award-winning Bionic gloves.

“We’ve channeled our Bionic glove production and supply chain to offer Maskonic non-medical masks for the general public," said Hillerich. "Our factory’s expertise is in cutting and sewing materials, so this was a natural progression, particularly in a time of global crisis.”

Maskonic face masks are sold in 4-packs for $16.99. Shipping is free.

“Offering quality masks that were also affordable was a key goal for the company as we explored this market,” Hillerich said. “The four-pack pricing equates to $4.25 per mask, and they can be worn multiple times, further increasing the value.”

They’re available on the maskonic and bionicgloves websites. A portion of proceeds from sales will go to Feeding America food banks which feeds more than 46-million Americans in need.

“It’s been said that ‘from crisis comes opportunity,’” Hillerich said. “Like many companies impacted by COVID-19, we’ve had very little revenue coming in over the past 6 weeks. Maskonic provides an opportunity for H&B to create a revenue stream, provide an important service to the public, and allow us to support Feeding America.”

H&B will be shipping masks to the homes of all of its employees for their families’ protection during the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Indiana reports 57 more deaths, 650 more cases

RELATED: Why did Gov. Beshear apologize to Tupac Shakur?

RELATED: New York ER doctor on front line of coronavirus pandemic dies by suicide

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.