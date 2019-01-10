LOS ANGELES — The news that another actor was cast as vampire hunter Blade came as a surprise to Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the character in three successful films, but he says he's moving on.

Marvel Studios announced at this summer's Comic-Con that the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would play the comics character in its blockbuster cinematic universe.

Snipes says it's not about the two actors. He says he's "created something that others want to carry on."

The martial arts-trained actor says he's working on a different action-focused project.

Snipes spoke to The Associated Press while promoting "Dolemite Is My Name ," which opens Oct. 4. He plays the director and co-star of "Dolemite" in the Netflix movie about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore and his creation of the 1975 Blaxploitation classic.