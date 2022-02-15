Louisville band My Morning Jacket announces new U.S. tour

This will be the first time My Morning Jacket has performed in Louisville in six years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — My Morning Jacket is coming home in 2022. The band announced a brand new U.S. headline tour, including two Louisville shows, on Tuesday.

The Louisville-based rock group will hold two concerts in June, one at Iroquois Amphitheater on June 24 and one at Waterfront Park on June 25. This will be the first time My Morning Jacket has performed in Louisville in six years.

The show at the Iroquois Amphitheater is described as an "intimate concert" with special guests including the River City Drum Corp and Kiana & the Sun Kings. Proceeds from the concert show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice, according to the release.

There will be no standalone tickets for the Iroquois Amphitheater concert; tickets for this show will only be available as an add-on option bundled with a ticket purchase for the Waterfront Park show on June 25.

The Waterfront Park show will include special performances by the Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a King Generation.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18 with presale opportunities starting Wednesday, Feb. 16. Click here for full ticket details.

My Morning Jacket's headline tour will begin on April 17 at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis and will wrap up in September with additional stops in Texas, Chicago and Los Angeles. In August, the band will perform two shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

The band has partnered with PLUS1 for this tour, so $1 from each ticket purchase will be donated to support non-profits working in social justice, mental health and climate change.

My Morning Jacket's self-titled 9th studio album was released in Oct. 2021 and reached #1 on Billboard's "Top Vinyl" chart.

