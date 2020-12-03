LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several March events have been rescheduled, the KFC Yum! Center announced.

Dan + Shay has been rescheduled for August 6 and alternative dates for Michael Buble's Louisville concert will be announced at a later date.

Dan + Shay were scheduled to visit KFC Yum! Center Friday, March 27. "An Evening With Michael Buble Tour" was scheduled to stop in Louisville Saturday, March 28.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances," Buble said. "We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out."

Tickets purchased will be honored for their rescheduled dates. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show on March 14 will also be postponed.

Fore more information, visit kfcyumcenter.com.

