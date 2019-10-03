LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Zed Saeed spent over a decade in the film and television industries, first in New York and then in Hollywood, where he worked on hit TV shows and big-budget movies while pioneering the film industry’s transition to digital editing. Family has now brought him to Louisville, where he’s pursuing his Masters at the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute and has recently collaborated with Catholic Charities on a photography project making portraits of recently settled immigrants and refugees in our area.

Will Weible sat down with Saeed at UofL’s new Masters of Fine Arts campus in the Portland neighborhood to discuss where his love of photography began, his career in Hollywood and his recent project.

To learn more about Saeed and to follow his work, head to zedsaeedphoto.com.

Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services is part of the Archdiocese of Louisville, located at 2220 West Market Street in the Russell neighborhood. You can find more information on Catholic Charities and ways to volunteer at cclou.org.