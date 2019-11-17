LEXINGTON, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande has canceled her Lexington concert scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17 due to illness.

Grande posted on her Instagram and Twitter Saturday saying she was "very sick" and "in so much pain" after a concert in Charlottesville, but said she was hoping feel better for the Lexington stop.

She followed up with a video Sunday morning saying she "woke up 10 times worse."

"I unfortunately don't think I'll be able to push through tonight, and I'm so sorry," Grande said. "I'm so upset."

The "Thank U, Next" singer said she was devastated, and told fans they will be refunded. She also thanked fans for being understanding.

