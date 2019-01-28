Louisville, KY – WHAS11 names Angie Fenton co-host and contributor to “Great Day Live!” where she’ll provide her unique perspective on current events, the hottest trends, and the latest in pop culture full-time on the preeminent daily lifestyle show in the Louisville area.

No stranger to the show or Kentuckiana, Angie has spent the last few years as fill-in co-host. She has served as the primary on-air correspondent for “Great Day Live!” since the show debuted in August 2011.

“Over the past seven years with GDL!, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best: Rachel Platt and Terry Meiners have been incredible mentors, personally and professionally, and I look forward to adding to the legacy they created on the show. I am excited for the opportunity to step into a bigger role with ‘Great Day Live!’ as a host as I join the WHAS11 team.”

Angie currently serves as the editor in chief of Extol Magazine, a lifestyle magazine based in Southern Indiana that she and her husband debuted four years ago. She is also editor in chief of The Voice-Tribune, a now-monthly magazine in its 70th year of publication.

Outside of GDL!, Angie’s interests are far-reaching. She is known for being active in the community as an advocate for people and animals and regularly donates her time and talents to nonprofits and causes. She and her husband, Jason Applegate, live in New Albany with their St. Bernard (Jake), collie (Major), boxer (Haven), chiweenie (Yoda), two cats (Wally and Dash), betta (Jimmy) and a (human) 3-year-old named Olive, with whom Angie shares a birthday.

“We have so many exciting things planned for this show and are thrilled to welcome Angie Fenton to be a big part of it,” said Christy Moreno, President and General Manager of WHAS11.

Angie is a Michigan native who earned her bachelor’s and master's in English at Central Michigan University. She moved to Metro Louisville in 2002, where she has spent the past 14 years working in all facets of the media. Angie has received various accolades over the years, including being named Most Admired Woman in Media by Today’s Woman and one of Louisville Magazine’s Women to Watch.