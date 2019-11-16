LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Mexican restaurant on Frankfort Avenue is expanding. El Mundo will open a second location in the Highlands.

The Crescent Hill restaurant will open on Bardstown Road near Speed Avenue in a space that was most recently Flavour Restaurant and Lounge.

Owner Bea Chamberlain said they're excited about the expansion, adding that customers have been asking for this for years.

They plan to open next spring.

