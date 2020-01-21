LA GRANGE, Ky. — An Oldham County Middle School teacher is getting national attention for his smooth dance moves.

Math teacher Craig Smith posted a video of himself dancing in his classroom on the video-sharing social media app Tik Tok.



“[The students] were asking, when are you going to do another one, when are you going to do another one?” said Smith.

Smith started making Tik Toks with his daughter. He told his students that he had the app, and pretty soon word spread.

“I think it was a few people in the hallway saying he posted a new Tik Tok, and I just went to it,” said eighth-grader Luke Shatzer.

It caught the attention of his students, as well as a number of national media outlets across the country.

“[The students] dubbed it, and I guess they were calling me, Tik Tok famous,” said Smith.

One of his videos has one million views on the app. But it isn’t about the views and likes for Smith.

“Engaging them and building relationships is the most important part,” said Smith.

Smith uses Tik Tok to close a gap between students and teachers by giving them a common interest.

“You’re sharing the same app and obviously that leads into some other things you can relate to,” said eighth-grader Joshua Acree.

Smith’s newfound fame has even caused a little jealousy among students.

“I wish it was me, but I’m glad for him,” said Shatzer.

Smith says he will keep making videos if they keep resonating with his students. His dance moves are bringing the classroom together over more than just equations.

“The better my relationships are with them, the more engaged I am with them,” said Smith. “It gets me more personal relationships with them, they’re more willing to talk to me, they’re more willing to ask questions.”

