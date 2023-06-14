'We as a Commonwealth are failing Kentucky's kids': New report shows continued childcare crisis, ripple effects

The 2023 Kids Count Databook reveals staggering numbers of the development of the Commonwealth's kids and how the state compares to others in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's childcare landscape is in turmoil and has been for years, and a newly released report shows it's not getting much better.

The 2023 Kids Count Databook examines children's well-being in all 50 states through the lens of the childcare landscape.



The report reveals staggering numbers of the development of Kentucky’s kids and how the state compares to others in the country.

Kentucky ranks 40 in overall child well-being out of the 50 states.

Kentucky ranks 41 in economic well-being out of the 50 states.

Kentucky ranks 29 in education out of the 50 states.

Kentucky ranks 40 in health out of the 50 states.

Kentucky ranks 42 in family and community of the 50 states.

“Sadly, what this year's report suggest is that we as a Commonwealth are failing Kentucky's kids,” Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said. The nonprofit co-released the report with the Annie E. Casey Foundation on Tuesday.

“Can you imagine any other aspect of Kentucky, whether it's bourbon, basketball or horse racing, where we would be content to be 40th best in the nation,” Brooks asked.

Brooks said childhood poverty was on the decline in the past several years, but now the opposite is true.



In 2022, data reveals 69% of Kentucky fourth graders are not proficient in reading and 79% of eighth graders are not proficient in math.

“The General Assembly, when they think about education, they need to be thinking about how to help reading and writing and arithmetic rather than chasing every social hot button issue,” Brooks said. “Are we going to continue to see a decline and when we're talking this time next year, Kentucky is firmly scotched as a bottom 10 state when it comes to kids’ well-being.”

Brooks attributes the lack of affordable, accessible childcare to the state's dismal rankings.

The report details the high cost to families and providers.

For example, the annual cost to send a child to center-based childcare is $7,162. The average single mother would spend 27% of their income.

Women were five to eight times more likely than men to experience negative employment consequences related to care giving in 2022, according to the report.

On the other hand, according to the report, labor costs can account for more than 80% of a childcare provider’s expenses. With mandated caregiver-to-child ratios, there is little flexibility on price.



However, the childcare workforce has increased to near pre-pandemic levels. According to the report, the workforce dropped from 1.1 million to 677,000 in April 2020. Now, it has rebounded to 996,000 in April 2023.

But childcare deserts have been a problem in Kentucky long before the pandemic.

Another positive - Brooks said more heads of households are earning a diploma and making more money. He attributes that to school system, businesses and community colleges that have bolstered their programs.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.