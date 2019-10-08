LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pre-kindergarten education for every three and four-year-old in Kentucky is what Representative Josie Raymond is pushing for. She plans to file an expanded bill in the 2020 session.

On August 10, a rally brought families and other politicians to a Louisville park to highlight why they feel pre-k education is needed. Rep. Raymond was joined by Congressman John Yarmuth, Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Leaders Rocky Adkins and Joni Jenkins, JCPS board members and other supporters of the bill.

Rep. Raymond says it's crucial for kids to start their first day of kindergarten ready and prepared, while parents are excited for their kiddos, not stressed about the financial burden. As a mother herself, she says she has seen the results of successful pre-k first hand, but she has also felt the difficulties of having to pay for it. She says last year alone she paid $22,000.

In her first session last year, she introduced a bill that would offer pre-k to every four-year-old in Kentucky overnight, but that failed.

"A lot has changed since then. We've seen the Republican woman of the House Education Committee come out publicly and say she's for universal pre-k. I've recruited a Republican co-sponsor for next year, it's Representative Steve Sheldon out of Bowling Green, and we know in this climate how important that bipartisanship is, and we've just seen polling come out from the Pritcher Committee organization that says eighty something percent of Kentuckians are for this,” Rep. Raymond said.

To get the word out, Raymond explained she didn't just want to send out the information. She asked herself how to get the community involved. Inviting families, offering face painting, entertainment and ice cream got added to the equation.

At 11, hear from a mother who has seen the impact pre-k can have throughout a person’s life.

