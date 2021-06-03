Breckinridge Middle School to Receive Millions from the State

The list of projects includes expanding the cafeteria, fixing the roof, plumbing, an upgrade to the electrical systems and more.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Breckinridge County Middle School was one of thirteen schools across the Commonwealth that will be receiving funding from the state to be allocated towards renovation and expansion projects.

It's part of Governor Andy Beshears Better Kentucky plan. The plan is to direct $127 million dollars to certain schools, and Breckinridge Middle School was selected to receive $14,659,933 in funding from the state.

The school was built in 1964, it first served as a high school, and then transitioned to the sole middle school in the county. The school serves around 600 students, and as technology has advanced over the years, the school hasn't.

"So it's an older building, it needs a lot of work. A lot of electrical upgrades. A lot of our classrooms only have one electrical outlet," said Breckinridge County Schools Superintendent Nick Carter.

He said he was thrilled when he heard the news yesterday, immediately calling his Chief Financial Officer to plan what projects will be started first.

Carter has a long list of projects, he wants to expand the cafeteria, fix the roof, fix plumbing, upgrade the electrical systems, and more.

"There are security needs, so there's a lot of work that needs to take place and I can understand why it was designated a building in need," he said.

He said the school board will vote on June 8th to accept the funding and he is hoping construction will start by the Summer of 2022.

"We will get to work immediately to put together a terrific project and take care of the need. There are going to be a lot of children in Breckinridge County who will benefit from this for many years," said Carter

Here is a list of schools that the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted Wednesday to recommend funding for projects for in the following districts:

District School Grant Funding

Hart Bonnieville Elementary School $2,760,255

Martin Inez Elementary School $10,660,970

Floyd Duff-Allen Central Elementary School $10,975,466

Boyd Cannonsburg Elementary School $7,298,241

Bellevue Grandview Elementary School $5,751,751

Mayfield Mayfield High School $10,478,018

Jackson Jackson County Middle School $10,853,035

Grant Dry Ridge Elementary School $7,283,926

Breckinridge Breckinridge County Middle School $14,659,933 Bath Bath County Middle School $7,146,482 Cumberland Cumberland County Elementary School $13,163,077 Pendleton Phillip Sharp Middle School $8,131,304 Carter East Carter High School $14,077,165