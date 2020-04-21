LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said he will be recommending the district move its last day for students to May 27.

The change, Pollio said, comes after the state allowed for NTI to cover seven hours of instruction. The previously announced last day was one week later on June 3.

JPCS will continue with non-traditional learning through the end of the school year, and Pollio said participation in NTI was at 94% in the first week and 93% in the second week of learning.

Pollio said it is heartbreaking that seniors cannot have their final weeks and events, and said the district is looking for innovative ways to celebrate graduates. He did mention they could have commencement ceremonies in the fall.

The superintendent said the district will transition to summer learning after that day, and said he was concerned with whether they can conduct summer school or start the next academic year on time.

