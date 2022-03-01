Indiana lawmakers send trans girls sports ban to governor

The state Senate voted 32-18 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his decision on whether it will become law.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The state Senate voted 32-18 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his decision on whether it will become law.

Opponents argue the ban is unconstitutional and bigoted, but the bill would make Indiana at least the 11th Republican-led state with such a law.

Holcomb said last week that he would review the bill's final version before making a decision. However, Holcomb has said he “adamantly” agrees that “girls should be playing girls sports,” referring to a person’s sex at birth.

MORE INDIANA NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.