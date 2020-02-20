ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Each week, we take time to honor a teacher in our area who goes above and beyond for her students.

Preparing students for jobs that don't even exist yet is not easy, but with a smile on her face and confidence in each of her students, Mrs. Deon does just that.

Born here, raised here, educated here, and now educating here, Michele Deon's love for the Bluegrass is fueling her mission of educating her IT students for careers in software and computers.

"I watch them earn certifications that they never thought possible," Mrs. Deon says. "It thrills my heart. I love all my students."

When she found out she was an ExCel award recipient, she was honored. Instead of just accepting her award and continuing her hard work, Mrs. Deon and her husband had a surprise for the other nominees.

"In honor of these great educators, my husband and I have decided to match the award money presented today, equally split among these amazing teachers, and provided to them for continuation of their programs in their classrooms," she announced from the podium during her acceptance speech.

With a generous heart, and a full smile, Mrs. Deon also made sure to thank her husband and three daughters for their continued support of her mission to further education.

