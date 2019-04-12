LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the evening of Dec. 3 in the Commonwealth's capital, Dr. Wayne Lewis delivered what may be his last State of Education address as Education Commissioner.

The focus of Dr. Lewis's address was the call to action for the state's education community including its education leaders, educators, policymakers and families to ensure each and every student is well-prepared for life and the opportunities of the 21st century economy.

While Kentucky has made progress with its graduation rates, the state's education commissioner says not enough students are prepared for life after graduation.

Lewis cited a study that shows only 21 percent of 2011 graduates had received bachelor's degrees and were earning a median income of $34,000 by 2018.

"If our students are going to find success in the 21st century economy, there's no way around it, the jobs that have been created in the post-recession era and are being created now, require some sort of post-secondary education or degree," Dr. Lewis said.

Lewis also brought attention to test scores that show students from lower-incomes are not getting what they need, however, he did note that schools like JCPS's Cochran Elementary are closing those gaps.

Governor-Elect Andy Beshear has said previously he plans to overhaul the board on day one.

