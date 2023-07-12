BCPS re-evaluating employee after learning of police investigation

Bullitt County Public Schools says it will revisit the employee's employment status after three former students came forward alleging inappropriate conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: At this time, WHAS11 News is not naming the employee because they are not facing criminal charges.

Allegations from former students at Bullitt Central High School (BCHS) have led to the school district "reviewing" an employee's employment status before the start of the school year.

Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) said in a statement Wednesday that an employee was the focus of a Title IX Investigation in May that dealt with "communication with students", and former students being invited to their home and on camping trips.

"The Title IX investigation substantiated a violation of BCPS policies regarding communications with students. The investigation also substantiated allegations of former students being invited to the (employee's) home and on camping trips, after graduation, however these are not violations of any BCPS policy that BCPS can enforce," the statement said in part.

The superintendent addressed policy violations with the employee but could not confirm any allegations that warranted termination, the statement said.

The investigation concluded, but on Wednesday, Shepherdsville Police notified BCPS that three additional former students had come forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct and that there was an active investigation.

"With this information, and before the beginning of the school year, the Superintendent and school administrators will be reviewing (employee) status and continuing our communications with SPD," the statement concluded.

SPD Chief Steve Schmidt confirmed the active investigation to WHAS11 on Tuesday.

"The only comment I can make about this case at this time is that it is still an open investigation on the part of the Shepherdsville Police Department," Schmidt said over email Tuesday.

WHAS11 reached out to the employee for comment but has not heard back at this time. We are also waiting for the district to release more documents as part of an open records request.

