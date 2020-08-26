x
Beshear offers way to expand internet to low-income students

The initiative will limit monthly costs for low-income homes with K-12 students to have internet access.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled a statewide initiative to supply internet access to low-income homes in Kentucky. The effort comes as Kentucky schools open with digital learning because of the coronavirus. 

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Tuesday that the $8 million investment is meant to close the “digital divide” leaving some children in rural and urban areas without broadband access at home. 

The initiative will limit monthly costs for low-income homes with K-12 students to have internet access. 

Coleman says about 32,000 Kentucky children lack internet access in their homes. 

