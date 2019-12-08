LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A traffic stop in Floyd County, Indiana led to a woman’s arrest and the discovery of meth, according to authorities.

Tamara Ball, 56, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky is facing numerous charges including possession of meth.

Indiana State Police say it began on I-64 East near the 119 mile-marker around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say a trooper was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated. The trooper noticed a black Chevy pickup truck failing to yield to him.

That vehicle, driven by James Denardi of Louisville, didn’t move over or slow down and passed by the traffic stop while the trooper was out of his vehicle speaking to those who were inside the stopped vehicle.

That truck was later stopped for failing to move over and the trooper determined a further investigation of the vehicle was warranted and searched the vehicle.

Ball was arrested after police found suspected meth, prescription pills and paraphernalia. She was taken to the Floyd County Jail without incident.

Police say Denardi was cited for failing to yield and released from the scene.

