Kentucky State Police ask for help in identifying woman accused of cashing fake checks in multiple counties

Police said the woman entered FNB Bank locations in four western Kentucky counties on Friday and cashed five fake checks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they said cashed fraudulent checks in multiple counties.

Police said the woman entered FNB Bank locations in Graves, McCracken, Calloway and Trigg Counties on Friday and successfully cashed five fake checks in three of those counties.

The woman was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate KBC7001.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity or the whereabouts of the vehicle, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police’s Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or (800) 222-5555.

