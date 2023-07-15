x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kentucky State Police ask for help in identifying woman accused of cashing fake checks in multiple counties

Police said the woman entered FNB Bank locations in four western Kentucky counties on Friday and cashed five fake checks.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they said cashed fraudulent checks in multiple counties.

Police said the woman entered FNB Bank locations in Graves, McCracken, Calloway and Trigg Counties on Friday and successfully cashed five fake checks in three of those counties.

The woman was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate KBC7001.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity or the whereabouts of the vehicle, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police’s Post 1 at (270) 856-3721 or (800) 222-5555.

Credit: Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police say the woman pictured is suspected of cashing fake checks in multiple counties in the western part of the commonwealth.
Credit: Kentucky State Police

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out