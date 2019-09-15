LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Police were called out to the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

She was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

