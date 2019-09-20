EVANSVILLE, Ind — (WHAS11)-A western Kentucky teacher has been charged with sodomy, accused of repeatedly having consensual sexual relations with an underage girl in a public-school classroom.



The accusations against 27-year-old Evan Harvey relate to his time in the Henderson County School district which is across the Ohio River from Evansville Indiana.



He had already gotten a job as a teacher and football coach in the Daviess County school district in Owensboro by the time the claims surfaced.



He has since been suspended from that district.

